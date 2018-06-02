Pillow talk! Eva Longoria is very pregnant and getting very candid about it. The 43-year-old star took to her Instagram story to share several videos straight from bed, honestly updating fans on her ‘uncomfortable’ final weeks of carrying baby Bastón. While lying in a guest room of her home (her master bedroom is undergoing renovations), the Grand Hotel Producer spoke directly to camera, saying: “In baby news… there is no progress – he’s not moving.” She then jokingly added: "He likes it in my belly. He doesn’t want to come out.”

Eva Longoria gave a candid pregnancy update to her fans on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

“So, I’m just here waiting for him,” she continued opting to put a “LOVE” text filter with animated hearts over her head, “I’m actually not due for a couple weeks, but he’s just growing – he’s just getting bigger, which means I’m getting bigger and bigger.” Eva then zealously revealed: “I keep telling him we’re waiting! We’re waiting for him! I want to meet him already!”

The former Desperate Housewives kept it real with her followers, admitting: “These last weeks are so uncomfortable, you guys. I’m back to sleeping so much. It’s hard to breathe again.” On the upside, she also spoke about her continuous wellness regimen. “I’m working out a lot, though... doing my yoga, doing water aerobics, walking, massages, chiropractor stuff. I mean – I’m so uncomfortable.”

Eva and José Bastón, who wed in Mexico, are expecting their first child

To cap off the series of videos, Eva had a sweet message for all the ladies out there who have carried a child. “Big shout-out to every woman who has ever done this before or multiple times before! Making a little human is work.” It’s only a matter of weeks before Eva will give birth to her first child with husband José Bastón. The pair announced their happy news a year-and-a-half after they tied the knot during a lavish ceremony and have been ecstatic ever since.