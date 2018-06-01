Bella Hadid is setting the record straight! The 21-year-old supermodel recently shut down rumors that she's had plastic surgery. “People think that I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she told InStyle magazine. “And you know? We can do a scan of my face darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.” Gigi Hadid's younger sister admitted that she was made fun of in the past and had insecurities about her “weird face” and “big hips.” Now, with more confidence and a way to drown out the haters, Bella has learned to love herself. Watch to find out Bella's secret to remaining confident.