Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her post-baby body with the world! The now mother-of-four took to her Instagram to show fans her progress, 12 days after welcoming her and Alec Baldwin’s fourth child Romeo. “9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Everybody is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy,” the 34-year-old wrote. “Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little."

Hilaria, who is mother to Carmen, 4, Rafael, two, and 20-month-old Leonardo, showed off a side-by-side image of her body in black underwear, striking a similar pose, at nine months and almost two weeks after giving birth. The yogi continued about the benefits of remaining active during pregnancy. “Consistency helped me so much though...because the body wants attention and wants to be moved," she shared. "So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy.

Hilaria, who has been recovering from pneumonia as well," also noted: "Each birth is different, and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing. #wegotthis2018.”

The leader of the Baldwinitos has proudly documented her progress of getting back in shape after each one of her children. This time around, Hilaria’s motivation comes from educating other new moms. “With Carmen, I was so afraid. I didn’t know what was going to happen to my body, and as somebody who’s always been fit, I was afraid of being in front of people and not being my typical self,” she told HOLA! USA exclusively. “Then you see how amazing the body is, how it goes back and you feel good and you can have a beautiful child on top of it. My job is to help people be healthy so I said, ‘Okay, if I can do it, I can teach other people as well.’"