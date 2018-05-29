Penélope Cruz is one ageless beauty. The 44-year-old Spanish actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, May 28, to share a throwback photo of herself with her younger sister Mónica Cruz from when they were kids — and let’s just say the Everybody Knows star looks exactly the same. Tossing her dark tresses off to the side, Javier Bardem’s wife flashed her red carpet smile for the camera, while sitting on a floral print chair behind her sibling, who snuggled with an adorable pup.

The actress shared a vintage photo of herself and her sister Photo: Instagram/penelopecruzoficial

Back in 2016, the Oscar winner opened up to Vogue about her beauty secrets. “I didn't smoke a lot, I probably smoked seven or eight cigarettes a day, but when I stopped I really saw a difference in my skin," she shared. Penélope also noted that she is "very disciplined" about skincare, revealing that she uses SPF every day and always removes her make-up at night.

At the time, the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star’s beauty regimen extended past products and into nutrition as well. "I'm passionate about it. I really believe it's true that your stomach is your second brain,” she said. According to Vogue, Penélope believes in using supplements like probiotics, enzymes and vitamins. The actress also gets a health check from an expert twice a year to see what she might be deficient in. She confessed, “It's probably too often, but it's all part of my hypochondriac tendencies.”

The actress and Javier are parents to daughter Luna and son Leo Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com

Last year, Penélope revealed in an interview with close pal Gwyneth Paltrow that she does not discuss aging. She explained, “I’ve spent most of my career trying to make myself older, for different reasons. Journalists have been asking me, since I was, like, 22, “Are you afraid of aging?” That is such a crazy question for a 22-year-old girl.”

The mom-of-two — who shares son Leo, seven, and daughter Luna, four, with husband Javier — added, “When it comes to talking about aging as an actress, I feel like, ‘What the f-ck? I’m not going to give you even two minutes to honor your question. It doesn’t deserve that.’ Something changed when I gave birth to my daughter. I started thinking, ‘Come on, it’s 2017. Why do women still have to be talking about this? It’s crazy.’ That sense only got bigger when I had children.”