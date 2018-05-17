The Baldwinitos have added another member! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their latest edition, a boy on Thursday, May 17. "He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018," Hilaria shared on her Instagram. In the photo, Hilaria craddles her son in her arms, as Alec proudly looks at the baby. The proud dad took to his Instagram to share the same photo with the caption, "Here we go again!#BaldwinitosEverywhere." The 60-year-old Match Game host and the 34-year-old yogi’s latest bundle joins older siblings, Carmen, four, two-year-old Rafael and one-year-old Leonardo as well as Alec's daughter Ireland, 22.

VIEW GALLERY Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fourth child on May 17, 2018 Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

Hilaria stepped out for her final outing two days before welcoming their son at the ABC and Freeform upfronts in NYC. The mom-of-four, who wore a little black dress for the occasion, posted about her outing on her Instagram. “Last event before baby is born!!! I’ll miss these beautiful dresses... but squeezing into them at this point...not so much 😂 #wegotthis2018.”

Before welcoming the latest member of the “Baldwinitos” the Spanish actress spoke to HOLA! USA about the family’s excitement for the new baby boy. “[Alec’s] very excited [about the baby]. The only thing that this means is that we potentially have to think about a fifth because Carmen really wants a sister, another sister. She wants a little sister because she has Ireland, who she’s very attached to. She wants a little sister who lives in the same house as her.”

VIEW GALLERY The couple are also parents to Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo Photo: Intstagram/@hilariabaldwin

While Hilaria shared that adding another addition to the family isn’t out of the question, it’s all about when. “I don’t know,” she said. “At this point it’s been so many babies. Well see. I think we have to do one baby at a time. I think were not going to like close up shop but at the same time we have to kind of reevaluate.”

Check back for an exclusive interview with the new mom-of-four!