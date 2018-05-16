Eiza González has revealed the secret to her happiness, well kind of. The Mexican actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 16, to share with her followers an app she uses to kickstart her day. Attached to a screenshot of the “Happy Not Perfect” app, Eiza wrote, “It’s finally here!!! @happynotperfect Go download and make yourself happier!!” She also added, “Love yourself.” Happy Not Perfect aims to help people stress less, sleep better and stay balanced.

Eiza revealed to her millions of Instagram followers that she uses the app Happy Not Perfect

According to the website, the app is supported by science and approaches feelings and mental well-being in a practical way. “Studies have shown that through daily practice we can all help our brains feel less anxious, less stressed and more in control,” the site noted. “Feeling better is an inside job.” The app has over 200 mindful exercises. Whether you're stressed, anxious, tired, angry, frustrated, heartbroken or sad, users can select a "mood" and complete a full mind interactive workout. Happy Not Perfect is free to download and there are three subscription options — 1 month: $9.99, 6 month: $39.99, 1 year: $59.99.

Last year, Eiza, 28, opened up to HOLA! USA about taking care of herself. She shared, “The body is very wise, and the important thing is to listen to yourself. I am very careful and aware of my lifestyle, sometimes when I have time and I tried to 'pamper' myself as best as possible.”