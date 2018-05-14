Sending well-wishes to Melania Trump. The first lady of the United States underwent kidney surgery on Monday, May 14, at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The 48-year-old was experiencing a benign issue with her kidney that resulted in her needing medical attention. Mrs. Trump’s communications secretary, Stephanie Grisham released a statement on her condition that read: “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Melania Trump underwent a kidney operation Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump was not present at the hospital during his wife's surgery, but did visit her when the prodedure was over. The anti-bullying advocate’s hospitalization comes on the heels of wrapping a busy month at her home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The last week of April saw POTUS and FLOTUS hosting the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife First Lady Brigette Marcon. During their visit, Melania successfully carried out her first state dinner.

Barron Trump’s mother carefully selected all of the details “to complement and pay homage to the long-standing friendship between the United States and France. Melania rang in her 48th birthday with a private celebration with her family and a special recap of her busy week.

The first lady is expected to remain in the hospital for the remainder of the week Photo: Getty Images

“It was an honor to host President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for our first State Dinner! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷,” the first lady tweeted. The French president echoed Melania’s sentiments with his own tweet that read: “From Brigitte and I, thank you @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS for hosting us on the occasion of your first State visit. Unforgettable memories and a great honor to our very special relationship.”