Angelina Jolie’s relationship with her dermatologist is one of Hollywood's longest-lasting relationships. The Oscar-winning actress, 42, has been seeing Dr. Rhonda Rand since she was 11-years-old. After decades of working with Brad Pitt’s former wife, the celebrity dermatologist is now revealing the secrets behind the film director’s flawless skin. Speaking to Refinery29, Dr. Rand said, “[Angelina’s] always been such a natural beauty, so she didn’t ever have to do much. It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy [acids] are good too, and they’re very natural. She doesn’t need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals."

Angelina has been seeing her dermatologist since she was 11 Photo: Getty Images

The mom-of-six’s products include alpha hydroxys or antioxidants, as well as the chemical-free antioxidant sunscreen Dermbasics RR Perfection Cream and Dermbasics Glycolic Acid Pads 20%, which increases collagen and keep pores clean and evens out discoloration.

While Angelina exudes glamour on the red carpet, Dr. Rand noted that the film star doesn’t wear makeup during her downtime. The Beverly Hills-based doctor said, ”The thing about [Jolie] is she never wears makeup unless she’s working — it’s probably another reason her skin looks good. She’s also good about removing makeup. I know her makeup artist is super careful about what she puts on her skin and takes good care of it when she's working.”

The Oscar winner does not wear makeup unless she is working Photo: WireImage

When it comes to her “olive” skin, Angelina makes sure to stay protected. The dermatologist explained, “She’s been so good about using sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin. She knew that the sun is not good for skin in general — in terms of pigmentation problems and that sort of thing. She’s also good about wearing hats, which is so important. She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturizing, but again, it’s the sun protection that’s going to stop you from aging more than anything."

Back in March, Angelina opened up to InStyle about her beauty, admitting that she doesn’t mind getting older. “I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me. I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive—I’m living and getting older,” she shared. “Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure. I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”