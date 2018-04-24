Kourtney Kardashian is taking on Capitol Hill for a beautiful cause. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke during a briefing with Senate staffers with the Environmental Working Group on Tuesday, April 24 in Washington, D.C. The 38-year-old was on hand to voice her support about a piece of legislation that was sponsored by Dianne Feinstein of California and Susan Collins of Maine – that would allow the Food and Drug Administration to have more control over the ingredients that are used in cosmetics and other personal products.

Kourtney Kardashian took on Capitol Hill in the name of safer cosmetics and other personal products Photo: Getty Images

The mother-of-three dressed for the occasion in a black pantsuit and cropped white shirt. Kim Kardashian’s big sister was all business with her long sleek tresses slicked to the side and tucked behind her ears. During the briefing, which was attended by a host of fans, Kourtney took questions and explained why the issue is so important to her. “When it comes to products I use on my kids, I don’t play around,” the mother to Mason, eight, Penelope, five and three-year-old Reign said. “Everyone should have the right to healthy products and personal care and that’s why I wanted to come and make this a bigger deal.”

The designer also shared an ironic anecdote about getting her beauty products confiscated on her way to the nation’s capital from California and thus had to use the products provided for her in the hotel. “The fact that we have to guess so much – we shouldn’t be walking around going ‘Is this okay?’” she said. “It’s time for Congress to do its job.” Kourtney had the support of her older sister Kim, who retweeted a tweet by D.C. reporter Jenn Vasquez with the caption “Go Kourt.”

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star also launched her makeup collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney’s appearance on behalf of safer cosmetic products comes on the launch day of her makeup collaboration with her youngest sister Kylie Jenner. The beauty collection will feature a series of palettes and lipsticks inspired by her personal brand. “The pink palette is Diamond my birthstone,” Kourtney shared in a promotional video featuring her sister. “We did The Queen, because everyone knows I’m the Queen. I’m called that worldwide. And Heartless, because that used to be my bio on Instagram, because I once was very heartless and now I have a soul.”