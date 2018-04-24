With less than a month until her royal wedding, it appears Meghan Markle is turning to one A-lister’s hairstylist for her big day. According to Entertainment Tonight, Amal Clooney’s hairdresser Miguel Perez is expected to style the bride-to-be’s dark tresses for the highly-anticipated nuptials on May 19. The Spanish-born stylist works at London’s Salon Sloane and was reportedly introduced to Meghan through George Clooney’s lawyer wife.

Speaking to The Mail (via Entertainment Tonight) Miguel said, "Yes, I do Meghan's hair," adding, "I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her. I also do George [Clooney]'s, I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her color, her cut and her styling."

Meghan has reportedly enlisted Amal Clooney's hairstylist for her May 19th wedding Photo: Getty Images

The celebrity stylist admitted that he and the Suits alum have already discussed preparations for her nuptials. "We have talked about it [the wedding] and we have a plan," he shared. "I can't say any more, but we know what we're doing."

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

Miguel recently worked with Amal for her gorgeous Vogue cover. While royal watchers will have to wait until next month to see what hairstyle Meghan has ultimately chosen for her wedding day, the TV star’s former stylist Jon Chapman previously opened up to HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! about what look he thinks Prince Harry’s fiancée will opt for.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle won't wear Kate Middleton's wedding day tiara

"Meghan has a very modern aesthetic. Her fresh approach is understated and sophisticated yet effortlessly cool. It would be wonderful to see her hair down on her wedding day, styled in her signature glossy waves. Or, to keep hair away from her face, something as simple as a knot would look chic and keep a tiara and veil in a comfortable and secured position,” Jon shared. “For the evening I hope she opts to let her hair down, literally, in sumptuous waves, a less formal style suited to enjoying the rest of her wedding with new husband, family and good friends."