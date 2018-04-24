Kylie Jenner went bare-faced for the camera in a new series of snaps featuring her daughter Stormi. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a moment of R&R with her little girl, who is 11 weeks, and showed off her freckles and long eyelashes for the camera. In the first snap, the Keeping Up with the Karashians star shared a close up of her freckles and her little girl’s hair as she naps on her chest. The new mom, who was wig and extensions-free in the image captioned the photo: “Our hair both a mess.”

VIEW GALLERY Kylie was makeup-free in a series of Snapchat videos featuring her daughter Stormi Photo: Snapchat/@kyliejenner

In another video, Kylie laughs her “happy baby” smiles and giggles while she is taking a nap. The beauty mogul couldn’t get enough of her little girl, who was in an adorable cherry print outfit, as she snapped a picture of her hands along with the caption: “She has the prettiest little hands.” Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their little girl on February 1.

Since their baby girl’s arrival, Stormi has had quite the presence on her social media. In a recent image, the designer shared a picture of her and her “angel baby” sporting relaxed all-white outfits. Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo got matchy in Fendi as they took at stroll around their neighborhood. The viral moment brought in close to 10 million likes on Instagram.

VIEW GALLERY The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares pictures of her daughter on social media Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Stormi made her official social media debut in March – when her mother shared the first close-up of her face, with the help of some flame emojis. The new mom previously opened up about who Stormi resembles the most, telling a fan: "She looks just like me as a baby.”