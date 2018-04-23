Selena Gomez’s hair has a razor-sharp edge. The 25-year-old showcased her latest look via Instagram on Monday, April 23. “Always need a subtle change. @puma Germany family time 😊 grateful for the welcome!,” the Wolves singer captioned the picture of her showing off her brand new undercut with a braided hairstyle. The edgy new cut was done by celebrity hairstylist, Tim Dueñas of Los Angeles’ Nine Zero One salon. Tim took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Selena Gomez debuted her edgy new undercut with a sleek braided ponytail Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

“When your friend calls you to give #selenagomez an undercut... @marissa.marino killing it with the styling. Thanks for letting me join in on the fun.” Selena’s sleek braided style was done by Starworks hairstylist and longtime friend Marissa Marino. Marrissa took to her Instagram to show off her happy client’s new do. “My girl #selenagomez at it again...she loves to keep me on my toes! Thanks @timduenashair for making her undercut dreams come true! #newtrendalert @puma.”

A post shared by Marissa Marino (@marissa.marino) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

The Hands to Myself singer’s pal also shared a Boomerang video of her playfully revealing her latest look, next to the caption: “Snatched 💋 #selenagomez @hungvanngo@marissa.marino.” Selena has been in Germany the last couple of days celebrating her sold out sneaker collaboration with Puma. The Disney Channel alum is no stranger to changing up her look. Last month, Selena upgraded her bob with a particularly popular throwback style.

Before her latest transformation, Selena played around with "Nirvana blonde" hair Photo: Getty Images

The starlet was photographed wearing her bob in the wet-look at the March For Our Lives and in her latest Puma campaign. Last year, Selena took her look to the next level when she traded in her deep brown tresses for “Nirvana Blonde.” Justin Bieber’s on-again, off-again lady debuted the look at the 2017 American Music Awards – along with her signature lob, before making the transition back to brown at the beginning of this year.