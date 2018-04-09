Argentinian star Camila Morrone has made headlines thanks to her successful modeling career and for being linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and now in the beauty world, the budding actress is making a splash thanks to her recently dyed locks. The 20-year-old natural blonde and Death Wish star was her mother Lucila Solá's twin with her darker tresses when she stepped out to the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 8.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Camila Morrone showed off her brown locks at The Daily Front Row Awards Photo: Getty Images

Camila, who returned from a trip to Japan with her mom and fellow models Isabella Peschardt and Bella Hadid, was honored with the Talent of the Year award. The model took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude writing: "Thank you @dailyfrontrow for awarding me with Talent of the Year and @sebastianfaena for your beautiful speech. I have been attending these awards for years and never thought I would be up there, speaking in front of hundreds of people. Mostly because I thought I would projectile vomit on stage. But I didn’t. So thank you."

VIEW GALLERY Camila is the spitting image of her mom Lucila Solá (seen here) with her new locks Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: BELLA HADID'S RETRO-INSPIRED HAIRSTYLES

Camila is known in part for her ever-stylish beach waves and in a 2016 interview with Vogue, she shared the routine she follows to get them and the beauty products she uses. First, she preps her wet hair with the Bumble & Bumble surf spray before beginning to dry her hair. When it's half-way dry, she pauses to detangle her tresses before finishing the blow-dry. Then, she takes a 1 1/2" curling iron which she uses to curl her hair outwards and downwards, and locks the curls in place with L'Oréal's Elnett hairspray. If she has any pieces of hair that look extremely clean, she spritzes dry shampoo to give it more grit. Camila finishes the look by texturizing the ends of her locks with her fingers to give them an undone and sexy beach vibe.

Camila is set up for success as far as A-list connections go. Aside from Leo, the young star's entourage includes top models like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber. And as if that wasn't enough, her step-father is none other than Al Pacino. As a model, she's starred in campaigns for brands like Sephora and Topshop and was even on the cover of Vogue Turkey back in 2016. Camila has decided that she wants to cross-over into the movie industry — a move fellow model Cara Delevingne famously made — and now has three films under her belt: Bukowski (2013), Death Wish (2018) and Never Goin' Back (2018).