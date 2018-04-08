Whether she’s rocking out on stage or running around with her kids, it’s clear that Thalía strives to stay in the best shape she possibly can. The 46-year-old Mexican singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday, April 8 to reveal one of the ways she does so, sharing a video of a workout routine that keeps her body toned. It seems the celebrity prefers to do Pilates, utilizing a piece of equipment called a reformer for her exercises. The customized resistance machine allows the star to gracefully complete impressive core-blasting moves, like body pull-ups and even hanging upside down!

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

“Little by little I approach and my body explodes" the mom-of-two wrote in her native language along with the clip, which gained over 82,300 views in merely an hour. She touched on how much work it takes to see progress. The popstar also added the hashtags: “#pilates #reformerpilates #movement #body #zen,” making it apparent that the routine brings her some peace as well.

MORE: Thalía celebrates her daughter's tenth birthday in the cutest way

Thalía shared her spring workout and wardrobe on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@thalia

Thalía doesn’t only keep up with her fitness, but the latest trends in fashion and beauty. “Colors and denim, ready for spring,” she wrote in an Instagram post a day prior, sharing photos of her rocking a bright and season-appropriate ensemble. Her outfit featured a pale jean jacket, camel colored tank and canary yellow shorts. The most eye-catching feature, though, was a pair of high boots, which were embroidered with a stunning floral pattern. In the catpions, she credited designers Nicolas Jebran and Death By Dolls for contributing to her look.

MORE: This is how Sofia Vergara stays in shape

The singer rocked a serious pair of boots Photo: Instagram/@thalia

“Well, these boots are made for walking, and that's just what they'll do… One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you,” she joked along with the photos. The star kept her dark tresses down, letting them flow behind her as she strutted for the camera. Between her hardcore workouts and gorgeous style, Thalía is ready the spring and summer months!