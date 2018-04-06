Fashion label Erdem is widely known to be a favorite of Kate Middleton, who has used the designer's creations more than a handful of times. The designer, Erdem Moralioglu, is even rumored to be creating Meghan Markle's wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry in May. What is known for a fact, though, is that the high-end designer has collaborated with NARS to create a limited edition makeup collection set to launch later this month. Titled "Strange Flowers," the coveted 13-piece capsule collection will include: six colorful lipsticks, two pink blushes, a multi-use highlighting pencil, two eyeshadow palettes, a lip powder palette and blotting paper.

The two eyeshadow palettes and the "Voodoo" lipstick Photo: NARS

“It was really interesting to explore my aesthetic in collaboration with NARS and see how far we could push different elements through color and product,” said Erdem in a press release for the brand. “It was fascinating to develop new pigments and palettes as well as the cosmetics themselves.” Ther Erdem x NARS Strange Flowers Collection made its debut at Erdem's Fall/Winter '18 runway show, where the models all wore makeup from the collection that's been in development for about two years now.

A post shared by @narsissist on Feb 19, 2018 at 11:01am PST

Late last year, Erdem teamed up with H&M for the affordable retailer's annual designer collaboration, and if his NARS successful is as successful as that one, things are looking up. According to the cosmetics brand, "[Erdem] brings his nostalgic romance and dreamlike narrative to beauty with the limited-edition Erdem for NARS Strange Flowers Collection," and continues to say, "Bold yet timeless, the color collection is a custom designed palette of demure and daring shades for eyes, lips and cheeks, with additional newness in the form of NARS’ first Lip Powder Palette and Mattifying Blotting Paper."

The Strange Flowers Collection hits NARS boutiques and the brand's online retailer on April 12th and hits Sephora shelves on April 30th.