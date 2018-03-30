Ever since she rose to fame with the launch of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell has made a name for herself as a lifestyle influencer through her enviable Instagram feed and her fun Youtube videos. She documents the work she does, the places she travels to, what she eats and, of course, createst makeup tutorials as well. For her latest one, inspired by a Nikkie Tutorials video, she invited Colombian beauty vlogger Paula Galindo (known as @pautips) to recreate one of Zendaya's colorful makeup looks from mid-2016, and things got pretty hysterical. Between doing a double cut-crease and blending out all the colorful eyeshadows, the pair got lost in translation several times.

Scroll down for video

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

Zendaya's makeup look that inspired Shay's tutorial video Photo: Instagram/@zendaya

The pair laughed throughout the tutorial as they each took their own take at Zendaya's colorful makeup, and Paula, who's been making makeup tutorials for five years now, had several things to say about Shay's technique. “If I were to tell her, ‘Shay, I’m not liking your look,’ and that I don’t like the way she’s blending her eyeshadows she wouldn’t be able to understand, so I can do whatever I want with Shay Mitchell, she won’t notice,” said Paula in Spanish, to which Shay looked up at the camera with a smile and said “Hola!”

RELATED: JOAN SMALLS & SELENA GOMEZ'S MAKEUP: HOW TO WEAR PANTONE'S RANGE OF COLORS

Shay says that she's in the process of learning to speak Spanish, noting that when she was in school she didn't pick up the language as much as she would have liked to, but that she's taking classes to learn now. She and Paula continued to poke fun at each other as they worked on their looks. At the end of the video, Shay surprised the Colombian star by revealing that she had actually understood every single word she had said throughout the entire video. Plot twist!