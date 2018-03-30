For flat abs and hips that don't lie, Shakira's trainer has got you covered — and just in time for summer body prep! Anna Kaiser, who's also worked with top model Karlie Kloss and talk show host Kelly Ripa, has recently been working with the Waka Waka singer. Shakira kicks off her upcoming EL Dorado World Tour in June, so just like the rest of us, she's working on upping her fitness game before the temperatures rise. Since Anna works with clients who travel all around the world and wants people to be able to access her workout program, she has launched an online on-demand program that allows everyone to sweat no matter where they are.

VIEW GALLERY Ana has worked with Shakira Photo: Instagram/@aktinmotion

In an interview with E! News, Anna revealed that she makes Shakira alternate between strength and cardio intervals to whip her into shape. She said, "Some days we do just cardio and then strength and some days we start with strength and then do cardio. We like to mix it up. I want to make sure that she is improving her endurance so that she can go into a two-hour show, and also has the strength and stamina to make it through a five-month tour.”

Shakira's world tour was originally planned to start last November but got postponed after the singer suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage. The mom-of-two had already spent five months training for the tour, but in October realized that things were not right. In an emotional Facebook post, she wrote: "I felt an unusual hoarseness that prevented me from singing. The doctors detected that there had been a hemorrhage in my right vocal cord... In all the years that I have been singing, I never found myself in a similar situation. For this and with great regret I must announce that I am obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body some weeks necessary and dedicated to my full recovery." But now, she's ready to go!

If you're up to the Anna Kaiser Trainer challenge, you can purchase her Happy Hour workout video on AKT's website for $25 to get a body like Shakira's just in time for the summer.