Luisana Lopilato officially debuted her baby bump alongside husband Michael Bublé on Sunday, March 25, during the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia. The film star showed off her growing belly as she walked arm-in-arm with the musician, who was the host of the ceremony. The 30-year-old actress dazzled in a sparkling black gown by Lorena Horeyco that featured a plunging neckline. Luisana completed her look with Jimmy Choo heels, while sweeping her blonde tresses into an elegant updo.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Luisana debuted her baby bump at the 2018 Juno Awards Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Haven’t Met You Yet singer’s wife is five months along and that the couple is expecting a baby girl after the pair confirmed the news to family and friends. Journalist Ariel Wolman previously tweeted: "End of the mystery. Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé now know the sex of their child."

MORE: Michael Bublé and Luisanna Lopilato's son celebrates his fourth birthday

The new baby will join older brothers, Noah, four, and two-year-old Elias. During the ceremony, Michael, 42, spoke about his wife’s pregnancy for the first time. “Oops, you did it again – my wife and I are pregnant with our number three, no it’s not Jim Cuddy’s baby,” he joked before telling his wife, “I love you so much, mi amor.”

VIEW GALLERY Michael returned to host the award show for the first time since his son's cancer diagnosis Photo: Getty Images

The baby announcement comes a year and a half after Michael and Luisana, who married back in 2011, revealed their son Noah, then three-years-old, had been diagnosed with cancer. The singer and his Argentine wife said they would put their careers on hold while their eldest underwent treatment. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Michael opened up about how he is doing following his family's tough year.

GALLERY: CELEBRITIES AND ROYALS WHO HAVE WELCOMED BABIES IN 2018

"Happy and healthy,” Michael said ahead of the ceremony. “Emotionally, it’s a roller coaster. I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.” He added, “There’s gonna be ups and downs and stuff, but I feel a huge sense of pride ’cause I love my country."