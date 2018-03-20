Thinking pink! The previously subtle and feminine hue has taken a bold turn, and both celebrities and fashion designers love it. Perfect for the vibrant spring months ahead, pink makeup accents will give any beauty look that fun extra pop of color, while making a statement on its own. From Selena Gomez’s 2017 Met Gala look to the Brock Collection S/S '18 runway, it’s a trend that’s blown up over the years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere other than your Instagram feed. But the think-pink mentality hasn't been around forever; in fact, it was Jennifer Lopez who set the trend up for success back in 2014.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE ROCKED PINK MAKEUP

VIEW GALLERY Selena Gomez sported the trend at the 2017 Met Gala Photo: Getty Images

If you want to try the trend out for yourself but aren’t sure where to start, we recommend testing the waters with a swipe of liner across the lids, like Hailey Baldwin below. For this, we recommend NYX’s Cosmic Gel Liner in "Interstellar" ($10) that will make your makeup look out of this world. For the more daring, like Selena, the absolute go-to product is Make Up For Ever’s Aqua XL Color Paint in "Matte Fushia" ($25). Its rich pigmentation is made for lids but can be used all over the face and body, which is perfect for those looking to get more creative.

VIEW GALLERY Hailey Baldwin wore pink on her lids Photo: Getty Images

Garnier brand ambassador and celebrity makeup artist Millie Morales gave HOLA! USA additional tips on how to best rock the trendy look, suggesting, "When using pink eyeshadow it is important to give the shadow depth and dimension by adding warm brown tones in the crease. Intensify the look by applying a couple coats of mascara."