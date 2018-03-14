Salma Hayek loves to play with fashion and beauty trends as much as any other Hollywood celebrity, but she's also proved that she's not afraid to go au naturale. The 51-year-old beauty had some fun on social media on March 13 and posted a series of eight selfies that varied in angles and even in focus to her Instagram, embracing the #nofilter and no retouching trend. #nofilter #noretouch just playing with the #light," she wrote and in Spanish as well, "Jugando con la #luz #selfie."

Salma, who has a makeup and skincare line of her own called Nuance, has previously shared that while she does take care of her skin, she doesn't overdo it with excess products and steps. Instead, she pays attention to her skin and listens to what it needs. While many at the first sign of a wrinkle opt to get Botox and look into the latest anti-aging procedures, Salma has said it isn't for her. “I don’t believe in Botox because your face doesn’t move, and it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time,” she told Dujour last year.

The mom-of-one also wants to age gracefully with husband Francois-Henri Pinault. "I’m in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70," she said. "I want him to see me and think, ‘Okay, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there.’

In the past year, the Mexican actress has uploaded several Instagram pictures showing her natural face to her 6.1 million followers, and thankfully, it doesn't seem as if she'll stop.