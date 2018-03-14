For her role as Lara Croft in the new installment of Tomb Raider, Alicia Vikander had to do some serious training to get into shape. The 29-year-old worked out with Magnus Lygdback, who also has trained Britney Spears and Katy Perry, an hour a day for six to seven days a week for seven months and gained 12 pounds of muscle. Weight lifting and rock climbing were a big part of getting Alicia the muscle she'd need to portray the action heroine, formerly played by Angelina Jolie.

She loved one of the workouts so much that she's now decided to keep it as part of her regular routine. If you want to discover more on how she got her strong physique, click 'play' above!