For Sofia Vergara, standing out in a crowd is no big feat, as the Modern Family star stuns wherever she goes. On Sunday, March 4, at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the Colombian actress channeled classic Hollywood glamour thanks to her bright red lipstick, long fluttering eyelashes and a feline flick eye. It played up her features while complementing the custom Ralph & Russo gown that Sofia wore. "With the intricate beading and the long cape, I wanted to use something that wouldn't complete with the dress," makeup artist Kaylee McAdams said of Sofia's look. "A red carpet red lip is always a show-stopping moment!” Kaylee shared with HOLA! USA the steps she took to create Sofia's look as well as the exact Charlotte Tilbury beauty products used on the TV star.

CLICK FOR KEY PRODUCTS USED ON SOFIA

VIEW GALLERY Sofia Vergara stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party Photo: Getty Images

To prep the skin, Kaylee first applied Charlotte's Magic Cream all over Sofia's face, neck and décolletage, and then used the Supermodel Body cream highlighter to give her glossy red carpet-worthy skin. Then, she used the brand's Magic Foundation in shade 8 all over her face, followed by The Retoucher concealer (also in shade 8) under the eyes. To create the overall flawless complexion, she added their new Hollywood Flawless Filter in shade 6 to give her a filter-like look in real life.

RELATED: How to get Nicole Kidman's Oscar-Worthy Hairstyle

VIEW GALLERY The actress wore Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter in shade 6 Photo: Charlotte Tilbury

For the eyes, Kaylee wanted to create a natural yet seductive smokey eye, so she began by using three shimmery shades from the Beauty Glow Instant Look In A Palette, and followed by drawing on a thick line using a black liquid eyeliner. Then for the lashes, she applied various coats of the Full Fat Lashes mascara to really amplify Sofia's look to give her that va-va-voom. Finally, for her standout lips, Kaylee used not one, but three products. The first, was the Lip Cheat lip liner in "Kiss 'N' Tell" to resize Sofia's lips and make them fuller. Then, she used the Lip Brush to apply the Matte Revolution lipstick in "Red Carpet Red" (how appropriate) to the entire lip.