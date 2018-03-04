In true Kardashian-Jenner style, Stormi Webster has officially been introduced to the world with a “selfie”! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram stories to share the first close-up of her newborn’s little face on Saturday, March 3. In an adorable video clip, the one-month-old baby girl can be seen sucking on her pacifier with a funny “flame” filter surrounding her face. She has on a white onesie and a cozy fur-looking hood pulled over her head. “My pretty girl,” the 20-year-old mom wrote in the overlaying text. Stormi's dad Travis Scott also posted the picture on his Instagram account, writing along with it: "Our little rager!!!"

Kylie Jenner shared a closeup of her bundle of joy Stormi Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie previously told a fan just how much Stormi resembled her, saying: "She looks just like me as a baby." The reality star has been slowly sharing her and boyfriend’s baby with the world, after secretly giving birth to her on February 1. However, the tiny tot, who weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time, has only been seen in glimpses.

Kylie's baby Stormi is one-month-old Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

This past week, Kylie shared the first photo of her holding her bundle of joy with her fans, to mark a very special ocassion: her turning one-month-old! She uploaded a sweet mother-daughter snapshot on March 1, showing her cradling the little girl in her arms. Alongside the image, she wrote: "My angel baby is 1 month old today."

Initially, the star took to social media to announce the arrival of her daughter by publishing a home video of her pregnancy journey. She wrote: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world... I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."