Oh, beauty trends, we pick them up from the runway, on social media and from our favorite celebrities — and stars do the same! Days after Kim Kardashian West dyed her hair pink Thalía followed in the reality star's steps by switching up her own look. The Mexican pop star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a long pink wig and jokingly captioned the photo, "This is what happens when Kim gets distracted!" The 46-year-old explained that she had the wig made four months ago by Kat Polanco. Like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's hair, Thalía's wig was styled with straight hair parted down the middle and dark roots.

HISPANIC STARS WHO HAVE GONE PINK

VIEW GALLERY Thalía debuted her pink look on February 26 Photo: Instagram/@thalia

Ever since posting her initial photo, the singer couldn't stop sharing videos and photos on her Instagram featuring her new look. In fact, she's shared four posts since she premiered the look three days ago on Ferbaruy 26. That's more pink than even Kim has shared! However, she's not the first star to go head-over-heels for pink hair. In the past, stars like Salma Hayek, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera have also taken the plunge to switch it up and think pink.

A post shared by Thalia (@thalia) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:34pm PST

Thalía's no stranger to switching her look up. At the start of her career. when she was a teen starring in Mexican telenovelas, the Desde Esa Noche singer styled her hair in crunchy waves and sported a long blonde streak that contrasted her natural brunette hair. Since then, she's continued to play with it going from her brown tresses to blonde ones, and now she's dipping her toes into the fun of wigs! Who's to say how long she'll keep her pink 'do, but by the looks of it, she's having too much fun to let it go anytime soon.