What happens when two royal-approved brands come together? A magical collection, of course! Fashion-wise, we just saw two of Kate Middleton's favorite brands, L.K. Bennet and Jenny Packham, team up to create a dreamy bridal accessories line — now the royal's go-to polish brand Essie is teaming up with Reem Acra for a royal-inspired collection. Essie, a known favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II, joined forces with the bridal designer to create a new wedding collection that is described by the brand as "a manicure fit for royalty." The collection features six dazzling polish shades in both solid and shimmery finishes, and they're inspired by the intimate moments shared between a bride and the women closest to her.

“Partnering with Essie, I was able to bring my bridal design aesthetic to life. I dreamed this Essie gel couture wedding collection up as a royal affair - a grand party celebrating a big day,” Reem said in a press release. “A bride and the women closest to her are gathered together before the ceremony begins. With so much excitement and anticipation ahead, they all agree to wear one gel couture shade just for the special occasion - a secret only they can share.”

And speaking of secrets, Meghan Markle has remained silent on her upcoming wedding details, so she could potentially be using one of these nail varnishes considering they already have the royal stamp of approval. However, she'd have a variety to choose from, especially since each shade is so different from the others. "Picture perfect" is an ivory white shade with golden shimmer. Meanwhile "Getting Intricate" is a soft eggshell blue, "You're Golden" is an eye-catching yellow-gold, "Handmade of Honor" is a metallic rose gold, "Moments to Mrs." is the marriage shade between orchid and mauve and "Forever Family" is a shimmery mulberry red. The six-piece collection retails at $11.50 per bottle and will become available for a limited time starting March 1 at essie.com and select beauty destinations nationwide.