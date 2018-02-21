Gina Rodriguez is no longer letting her health take a back seat. The Jane the Virgin star, who was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease at the age of 26, revealed that there was a point in time when she wasn’t on top of her health due to lack of motivation following her diagnosis. “To the core of my being, I know what it’s like to feel like there is no way I can win this, so where do I even begin,” she said in an interview with Self magazine.

Gina got candid about overcoming her chronic illness

She added, “[Hashimoto’s] affects so many aspects of your life. I’ve had it for so many years…that rebellion of not taking care of myself can’t exist anymore.” The autoimmune condition, which affects the thyroid, has taken a toll on Gina’s weight, memory and energy levels. The Ferinand star noted that cutting back on dairy and gluten has helped her condition improve drastically. “So many of my ailments are gone” she said. “It feels like freedom. This is new. I’m 33. It’s taken me a while.”

“I can’t say I’m on point, always on it, because, man, I’m flawed,” she continued. “I want the burger and the ice cream and the red velvet cupcakes. I want the croissant with my coffee, even though gluten doesn’t do me justice. When you say, just today, I’m going to choose this because I know it’s going to make me feel better, that’s not such a crazy Mount Everest.”

Not only has the disease affected her health, the Annihilation actress revealed that the memory loss takes away from special moments with her boyfriend Joe LoCicero. "I can't remember maybe a sweet thing my boyfriend has said to me a week ago. Or what we ate yesterday," Gina confessed. "It makes me feel shame. I don't want him to think that I'm not remembering our special moments together. And that stinks."

The Jane the Virgin star said that her boyfriend Joe champions her health journey

Gina, who has been dating Joe for over a year, credits her beau for being there as she navigates her health. “[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it’s equivalent to our self-worth,” the TV star shared. “This love is so easy,” calling her relationship one of “respect and kindness, and generosity, and compromise, and sacrifice."