Francia Raisa has further opened up about donating a kidney to her best friend Selena Gomez and the challenging recovery that followed. The Grown-ish star candidly discussed her involvement in the life-saving transplant during an interview with Harry Connick Jr. for the February 19 episode of his talk show Harry. The 29-year-old actress revealed: “It’s harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn’t need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she’s [Selena’s] gaining something her body needed. So she’s up and at it immediately and I had a hard time.”

In September, Selena Gomez revealed that she received a kidney from BFF Francia Raisa Photo: Instagram/@SelenaGomez

“I basically have four scars,” the former Secret Life of the American Teenager beauty continued to say. “It was laparoscopic, those mothers out there who had C-sections, I feel you. I don’t know how you take care of a child afterwards. It is crazy! I couldn’t get up without having someone help me. That was very humbling. I couldn’t take a shower by myself, I had to have someone help me because I couldn’t move. I’m a very, very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn’t move for 2 months. Two months, I couldn’t do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me and I have a dog and every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee and walking and I couldn’t do that. It was really, really hard.”

Selena said that her friend Francia saved her life Photo: Instagram/@franciaraisa

When she was asked if the outpouring support of millions of fans brightened her recovery at all, Francia replied: “Well, so our surgery was in June, our fans didn’t find out about it until September.” The best friends chose to reveal the news by sharing a picture from the hospital to their Instagram accounts. “We wanted that privacy. It was a big surgery.”

“She felt bad about even having me do that because we are just friends,” she said, “I am not her family or anything. Well, I am now.” The talent made it clear that the trying time brought them closer together: “She has my blood. She felt bad. We just wanted our families around and it was cool because now I have a big family. I lost my grandparents when I was younger…Her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it’s been really amazing.”