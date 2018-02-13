Jessica Alba is sticking to her post-baby fitness plan! Six weeks after welcoming her son Hayes, the actress took to her Instagram on Monday, February 12, to share a selfie with her trainer, Aaron Hines. Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Got back in the 🚲 saddle 💦 ish was hard. #6weekspostpartumthx @aaronhines @cyclehousela & @tracydawnhall 4 motivating me.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Jessica Alba got back in the gym six weeks after welcoming her son Photo: Instagram/@jessicalba

MORE: Jessica Alba shares photos of her son Hayes

The 36-year-old wasn’t the only one celebrating her successful workout. Aaron, who is a trainer at Cycle House in Los Angeles, posted the same photo, which he captioned: “First class back post 👶🏽 and she crushed it!! @jessicalba.”

Jessica, who welcomed her son Hayes on December 31, with husband Cash Warren, is also mother to daughters Honor, nine and six-year-old Haven. Last week the Honest Company founder revealed that she is taking on a new approach to her health.

VIEW GALLERY The Honest Company founder welcomed her son Hayes on December 31 Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

MORE: Jessica Alba reflects on motherhood

“Starting today I'm going to make healthier food choices," Jessica said in an Instagram video posted on February 6. "I just had a baby, and it's hard to get back in the saddle, but I think it's time." The caption next to the video read: “I feel like it’s time to get my ish together and make healthier choices -@bewellbykelly will get my nutrition right and I’m working on a variety of things for fitness, once I get the go ahead from my Doc. #ialreadymisssugar 😫 #thirddayhair -don’t judge #newmomlife #honestmom.”