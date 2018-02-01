Kate Middleton's trademark hair is always the center of conversation whenever she makes a public appearance. In contrast to her soon to be sister-in-law Meghan Markle's more lowkey ways to wear her hair, the Duchess regularly wears her mane in perfectly polished styles. Just ahead of the royal tour of Sweden and Norway, Amanda Cook Taylor, Kate's hairstylist, shared the products and tools that she uses to create those timeless looks. Some of the essentials include two hairdryers, no doubt for Kate's perfect blow-outs and three different sets of hair curlers used to create her beautiful glossy waves.

Duchess Kate is famed for her loose brunette waves Photo: Getty Images

In order to obtain her signature blowout or elegant updos, some of the products used include Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster and the Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray, which costs just £12.98 from British retailer Boots (unfortunately not sold in the US), as well as L'Oreal Elnett hairspray, which costs $12 in drugstores. The hairdresser also applies Essential Maximum Hold (unperfumed) hairspray, also from Boots for maximum support. When it comes to washing the royal's hair, it seems Kate is a fan of Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, which retails for $24.

Hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker often joins Kate on her royal tours Photo: Getty Images

Amanda also packed not just one brush but a total of 13 brushes (eight round blow and five paddle ) for the four day trip. One was identified as the Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush that retails for $110. The beauty bag was completed with two extension plugs and three European plug adapters. The famed hairdresser, who has styled Kate's tresses for years, has joined the royals on their adventures abroad and even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mm's tresses into chic, tousled waves.

It seems Amanda's connection with the royals doesn't end there; her ex-husband, Neville Tucker, owned a hair salon in Knightsbridge which held the Royal Warrant from 1980 to 1994. According to Tatler, the former couple worked closely with the Queen's former personal hairdresser, Charles Martyn.