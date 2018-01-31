Anna Kournikova has snapped back into shape since giving birth to twins Nicholas and Lucy last month. The retired tennis player, 36, wowed fans showing off her post-baby figure on Instagram. Enrique Iglesias' longtime love posted a video of herself working out, which she simply captioned, “#monday #backatit 💪🏻.” The clip shows the mom-of-two in a push-up position, extending her legs back and forth, while a fury friend watched from behind.

Scroll below for video

Earlier this month, Anna shared a fun video of herself dancing to her partner’s song El Baño on a boat. The clip marked the Russian beauty’s first full body post since welcoming her baby boy and girl.

CLICK FOR GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Anna and Enrique welcomed their twins in December Photo: Instagram/@annakournikova

Enrique and Anna secretly became parents in December. One month later, the couple introduced their twins on Instagram with posts that read: “My sunshine.” The Bailando singer’s mother, Isabel Preysler, recently opened up to HOLA! about how her 42-year-old son is adjusting to fatherhood. “Enrique is extraordinarily happy,” Isabel, 66, shared. Discussing her newborn grandchildren, she added, "The children are perfect, beautiful and growing phenomenally well."

WATCH: ENRIQUE'S NEW VIDEO FOR EL BAÑO

Tamara Falcó Preysler also couldn’t be happier about the arrival of her niece and nephew. Enrique’s sister revealed to HOLA!, “Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique, more morenito [a little darker].” Meanwhile Julio Iglesias Jr. said, “My brother will be a great father.”

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

MORE: Enrique Iglesias' family opens up about the singer's newborn twins

Enrique and Anna have been together since 2001, after meeting on the set of the singer’s Escape music video. Talking to The Sun last summer about his relationship with Anna, Julio Iglesias’ son said, “I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent.”