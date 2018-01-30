Eva Longoria is keeping fit during her pregnancy! The mom-to-be took to her Instagram on Monday, January 29, to share a photo of herself working out. Alongside the image of herself pointing at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Sign, the Desperate Housewives alum wrote, “Monday Morning hike! Gettin’ it in! #HappyMonday ☀️.” The 42-year-old looked sporty for the outing showing off her growing baby bump in an all-black outfit that consisted of a three-quarter sleeve tee, leggings, shades and a baseball cap.

HOLA! confirmed in December that Eva and her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón are expecting their first child — a son — together. The pair's baby boy will be the fourth child for the Mexican businessman, 49, who is already a father to daughters Natalia and Mariana and son Jose from his first marriage to Natalia Esperón.

Eva is staying fit during her pregnancy

Since news of her pregnancy broke, Eva, 42, has been keeping busy during awards season working with the Time’s Up movement, though she is clearly still making time to exercise.

Last year, the actress opened up to Health magazine admitting, “I don't enjoy working out. I like the way I feel after working out. I always wish my trainer doesn't show up. I'm always like, "I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels.’” Though when it comes to staying fit, Eva enjoys running. At the time she said, “I’m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up."

Eva Longoria is pregnant with her first child

Further discussing her running habits with the Cut in 2016, Eva revealed, "I usually get up at seven — it depends because I always get eight hours of sleep. I try to wake up and immediately work out. I get up, put on my sunblock and running hat, and I’m off. I like to work out in the morning because the day gets away from me and I will never do it in the afternoon — I get too tired. After I run I eat probably the same thing every morning, which is egg whites with spinach and turkey bacon.