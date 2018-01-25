Ximena Duque and Jay Adkins are adjusting to having a newborn in the house. The pair, who welcomed their daughter Luna on January 14, have yet to show their daughter's face, but they are keeping their followers up to date on life with their baby girl. Jay took to his Instagram to share a story about a recent experience, revealing: “My wife really had a difficult night." He added, “She was awake all night. I feel very sorry for her. I love her very much."

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Ximena and Jay welcomed their daughter Luna on January 14 Photo: Instagram/@ximenaduque

Jay, 42, noted that Ximena, who is also a mother to 13-year-old son Christian from a previous relationship, was up with their newborn who prefers to sleep all day and stay awake all night. The new dad took the time to praise his wife’s strength saying, “Being a mother is definitely the hardest job in the world, especially at the beginning. I admire all the women and admire my wife. She is a great mother.”

GALLERY: CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE WELCOMED BABIES IN 2018

Ximena and Jay, who have been married since June 2017, announced the birth of their baby girl on January 15. At the time, the 32-year-old Colombian beauty shared a picture of her and her husband's hands holding on to their daughter's tiny feet, next to a message to their fans that read: “Thank you all for being so aware of us ...@lunaadkins3 arrived yesterday January 14 at 4:56pm at that time our world stopped and our life changed forever...It was not an easy birth, 39 and a half hours of labor and I with a few complications but thank God here we are healthy, safe and happy.”

VIEW GALLERY Jay gave fans an update on his and Ximena's life with their baby girl Photo: Instagram/@ximenaduque

The message continued: “Do not believe that we are not going to show your face or that we are going to sell the exclusive as some people around here are assuming, No, the exclusive I will give here and for you but let me recover a little and as soon as we get home I will do a surprise to be known! Again, thanks for the love and the love towards me and my family. @jayadkins3 @carabiascristan @lunaadkins3 and I send many kisses and lots of love 💕💕 #luna #babygil.”