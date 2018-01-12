Sofia Vergara shows off her amazing figure in a leopard bikini

Sofia Vergara is having some fun in the sun – and looking great while doing it! The 45-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a sexy shot while on a vacation with her husband Joe Manganiello. “The 🌞 is out!!,” the Modern Family star captioned the image showing off her toned body in a bikini. In the photo, Sofia posed in front of a stunning backdrop, while smiling and showing off her amazing body in a black and animal-print swimsuit.

VIEW GALLERY Sofia showed off her figure in a bikini while on vacation Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

The mother-of-one added chic sunglasses and a floral-print cover up that blew in the wind to complete the look. While there is no word on where the star and her husband are vacationing, Sofia shared another picture with fans on Friday, January 12, next to the caption Paraiso Tropical 🐠 🏝🧜🏼♀️.”

VIEW GALLERY The EBY founder opened up about embracing her body as she gets older Photo: Getty Images

In August 2017, Sofia opened up about not being shy about her body and accepting the changes as she gets older. "I told [my rep], 'I'm going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity,” she said inside of Women’s Health. “People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different" The Colombian beauty, who posed nude for the issue, then added: "Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It's not like before, when it was just young girls."