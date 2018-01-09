Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is recovering after suffering an injury in Lake Tahoe, California over the holidays. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 11-year-old broke her collarbone while on the family vacation though a source told People she “broke her arm while snowboarding.” Regardless, a source told the magazine that their daughter “is fine," and added, “Mom was very grateful to the team who helped her." Despite the injury, she appears to be on the mend as she was seen on Sunday, January 7 in Los Feliz, California with her brother Knox.

VIEW GALLERY Angelina and Brad's 11-year-old daughter suffered an injury while snowboarding last month Photo: Getty Images

The two stepped out for a day of shopping, where Shiloh nursed her arm in a sling. On the other side of town, Angelina was accompanied by her son Pax, 15, as she walked the carpet of the 75th annual Golden Globes. Angelina, wore an all black gown by Versace Atelier, while Pax wore an all black velvet tux with a Time’s Up pin.

VIEW GALLERY Shiloh is said to be doing "fine" after an injury in December Photo: Getty Images

The mother and son duo were on hand at the ceremony to celebrate the nomination of their film, First They Killed My Father, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Angelina, 42, who filed from divorce from husband Brad Pitt in September 2016, shares six children with the actor, including Maddox, 16, Zahara, 13, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.