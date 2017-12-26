Meghan Markle's shiny hair is achieved with these two easily found products

Meghan Markle’s beautiful hair has become widely coveted by beauty fanatics across the globe. Prince Harry’s fiancée’s long, rich brunette tresses are always styled impeccably, and stylists everywhere are imitating her blow-dried mane. For the couple's iconic official engagement photos, which were released November 21, the 36-year-old actress's chocolate-brown locks were expertly coiffed in a voluminous yet sleek style – and we have found out exactly how Meghan achieves this look, with the help of relatively affordable hair oil.

The former Suits actress revealed her love for WELLA Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she told Beauty Banter. The product is essentially a smoothing oil, which contains natural ingredients, including Camellia Oil and White Tea Extract. The formula is super luxurious and hydrates every strand while giving a mirror-like shine from root to the tip.

It's a great finishing product which is useful to apply after your hair is freshly styled. The bride-to-be teams her budget oil with a contrasting luxurious hairspray by Oribe. She explained her ritual for giving her locks a quick burst of volume whilst filming hit show Suits: "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suzanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward, and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, or nothing at all, and has me flip back hard to give my hair a little extra bounce" she told Birchbox.

The spray is a certainly a decadent treat, and it costs $46. Although especially great for creating impressive volume, it is actually used primarily as a dry shampoo which absorbs oil, and leaves you with salon-fresh hair for days after. With these products, royal watcher across the globe will have no problem achieving Meghan's gorgeous hair.