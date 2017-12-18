Christmas came early for Enrique Iglesias! The Bailando singer has become a first-time father HOLA! can confirm. The 42-year-old and his longtime love Anna Kournikova welcomed twins — a boy and a girl named Nicholas and Lucy — on December 16. The notoriously private couple, who skipped Enrique's half-sister Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco's wedding earlier this month, kept the pregnancy a secret for the last nine months, although the 36-year-old appeared to show a baby bump in an Instagram video shared in August.

The former tennis star, 36, reportedly gave birth to her bundles of joy in Miami on Saturday. That same day, Anna posted three photos on her Instagram account. The images showed her on a boat in Miami wearing an oversized windbreaker jacket from Enrique’s tour.

The couple welcomed twins on December 16 Photo: John Parra/WireImage

Alongside the photos, she penned: “#miamiwinter #nofilterneeded." Enrique also shared a photo of himself on a boat writing, "I shrunk my #dog 😜#miami #love #dogs."

Back in 2011, Anna opened up about her desire to one day start a family, telling Women's Health, "I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt." She continued, “I love taking care of people.”

Enrique and Anna, who met on the set of the singer’s Escape music video, have been together since 2001. Talking about marriage this summer, Julio Iglesias’ son told the Sun, “We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle.”

Enrique added, “I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent.”