Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton: The many similarities between the pair

Since Prince Harry's royal engagement to Meghan Markle, fans of the royal family have been discussing everything there is to know about the Suits actress. And the latest topic of conversation is the similarities between Meghan and her soon-to-be sister-in-law Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton! From their polished brunette locks to the shape of their faces, here's how Meghan, 36, and Pippa, 34, could be sisters themselves!

The pair both have dark tresses that they have worn both short, long and flowing. Unlike her older sister, Kate, who favors her signature blow dry, Pippa tries to keep her hair look simple. She often opts to keep her locks sleek and wavy, while Meghan is also a fan of keeping her long hair relatively low-maintenance.

VIEW GALLERY People have been quick to point out that Pippa and Meghan look alike Photos: Getty Images

Talking to Glamour magazine about a past beauty faux pas, the American TV star explained: "My hair was too polished, and everything about it was trying too hard. I think as you get older you feel more confident and you don't need to put that much effort in — to be able to throw your hair up in that very French way doing things."

That being said, Meghan's hair always looks in perfect condition, as does Pippa's, who recently had her locks cut into a long bob. Speaking about how to get her look, one of Pippa's favorite stylists, Richard Ward, told Daily Mail Australia: "The products are important, but having hair that is in good nick, thanks to regular trims, treatment, and a decent hairdryer is the secret to making it look fabulous."

VIEW GALLERY The brunette beauties have similar features Photos: Getty Images

Pippa and Meghan also have very similar make-up looks. With similar coloring, the pair go for the natural look, using very little eye makeup or blusher to enhance their natural beauty. They also both sport a spattering of light freckles, and Meghan previously opened up about them in an interview with Birchbox. She said: "Only apply foundation to the spots you need it and spread it with a beautyblender. I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face."

VIEW GALLERY Meghan and Pippa share a similar sense of style Photos: Getty Images

The pair even have similar, chic fashion senses: there are times they opt for classic pieces in soft colors, appearing both conservative and stylish, but they also both have a very cool, casual style, often pictured in jeans and a T-shirt for their day to day activities.

Speaking about her go-to style before joining Suits, Meghan told Glamour: "My sensibility had always been relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops. But the weather alone in Toronto changes your wardrobe! The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well."

VIEW GALLERY Pippa and Meghan have similar features Photos: Getty Images

Pippa's status as a style icon also came rather accidentally after she wore the memorable maid of honor dress at her sister Kate's royal wedding. Speaking about the reaction to the gown, she told the Today Show: "It wasn't planned, the dress was almost meant to be insignificant. [It was] just to blend in with the train,” before adding that the attention was "definitely embarrassing.”