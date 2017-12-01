Catherine Zeta-Jones was an adorable baby! The Bette and Joan star took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 30, after going through old family photographs and posted an epic throwback snap. “I haven’t changed a bit!!! Six months old. #TBT” the 47-year-old captioned the shot of her as a baby, wearing a white lace dress as she smiled for the camera. Fans couldn’t help but comment on Michael Douglas’ wife’s picture, with one writing: "Very sweet indeed,” while another said: “Beautiful even as a baby.” A third added: “Beautiful as ever.”

Now a Hollywood star, Catherine grew up in Swansea, Wales, to David Jones – a sweet factory owner, and Patricia a seamstress, and dreamt of becoming an actress from a young age. The 47-year-old began starring in West End productions as a child and later studied musical theater in London before making a name for herself in Hollywood. The mother-of-two has seemingly now passed on her performance genes, and has previously revealed to our sister publication HELLO! that children Dylan, 17, and 14-year-old Carys are set for a career on the stage.

And it seems that her teenage daughter has not only inherited her aspirations, but her genetically blessed looks too. Last week, fans mistook Carys for her famous mom after Catherine posted a photograph of her daughter on social media. The stylish black-and-white photo saw Carys posing on the beach, and was captioned: "Just love grabbing my camera and snapping. Carys on the beach yesterday.#lovephotography."

The actress' followers couldn't believe the resemblance between the mother and daughter, with many calling Carys Catherine's mini-me. "Your daughter is the image of you beautiful," said one fan. A second said: "Ready to respond with "Gorgeous as usual!" Thought that was You!!" A third told the star: "Wow thought that was you. Carys is like your 'mini-me'. Stunning."