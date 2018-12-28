View 6 pics | Back to story

See what your favorite royals wore on Christmas Day

...
See what your favorite royals wore on Christmas Day
You're reading

See what your favorite royals wore on Christmas Day

1/6
Every color palette you need to wear this season, as seen on your favorite celebrities
Next

Every color palette you need to wear this season, as seen on your favorite celebrities
Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

It’s never a dull moment when it comes to the royals’ sartorial choices. For this year’s Christmas Day festivities, Kate Middleton stunned in a head-to-toe red ensemble, while Princess Eugenie spread holiday cheer in an exuberant dress from the same color family. Meghan Markle opted for a monochrome look in a chic Victoria Beckham dress but lets not forget about Queen Elizabeth’s semi-floral get-up. Scroll through for your weekly dose of royal style!

 

Kate Middleton

Kate’s Christmas Day outfit was made up of a head-to-toe red ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge looked ever-so-stylish in a gorgeous coat with a velvet collar and matching Bayswater clutch by Mulberry. She teamed the royal look with a burgundy headband, gloves and Gianvito Rossi heels. Simply stunning!

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

The former Hollywood star looked beautiful on Christmas Day in a monochrome outfit made up of a Victoria Beckham midi dress with matching navy overcoat, boots and sharp-looking bag. Meghan paired the chic ensemble with an ombre-feathered fascinator in the same classic shade of blue and her signature low bun. Gorgeous!

Princess Beatrice
© Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice/Autumn Phillips

Princess Beatrice walked alongside Autumn Phillips as they arrived at the church on Christmas Day. The Princess stepped out in a navy get-up featuring gold statement buttons and contrast trim details. She completed her look with an oversized hat, tall suede boots and matching leather gloves. Meanwhile, Autumn looked wonderfully festive in a green buttoned dress with matching hat and heels.

Princess Eugenie
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie 

Princess Eugenie was the epitome of holiday-chic in a bright red coat by Andrew GN with black trim detailing. The 28-year-old royal finished off the festive look with black pumps and swept her hair back with a thick black headband. So chic!

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty opted for a light, cheerful look that consisted of a light gray coat with bright pink trimming and statement buttons. Sending out spring vibes, the Queen layered a floral dress that perfectly complemented the pink in her coat. She topped off her stylish look with a feathered hat and classic pearls.

Countess of Wessex
© Getty Images

Countess of Wessex

Countess of Wessex

Sophie looked regal as can be in a light blue belted coat which she combined with navy pumps and a velvet headpiece. Prince Edward’s wife exuded elegance with her hair in a low chignon and subtle makeup for a classic look.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries