View 9 pics | Back to story

Princess Eugenie was #stylegoals in a red-hot coat, plus more of this week’s royal style

...
Princess Eugenie was #stylegoals in a red-hot coat, plus more of this week’s royal style
You're reading

Princess Eugenie was #stylegoals in a red-hot coat, plus more of this week’s royal style

1/9
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's style is officially iconic - step into her shoes
Next

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's style is officially iconic - step into her shoes
Quuen Letizia
© Getty Images

Quuen Letizia

The year may be coming to an end, but royal fashionistas are squeezing in the best of royal style for what's left of 2018. This week, Queen Letizia gave us two extraordinary looks as did Queen Maxima, while Kate Middleton only gave a slim peek of the pink dress she wore to the royal family Christmas luncheon. In addition, Meghan Markle showed off her growing baby bump in a chic white-and-gray ensemble. Scroll through for more of your weekly dose of royal style!

 

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia was a lady in red at the National Fashion Awards in Madrid, but what’s truly fascinating is that her mother-in-law, Queen Sofía, wore the same red frock 30 years ago. Letizia styled the bright number to look as modern today as it likely did in the late ‘80s.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

The former journalist gave us another reason to fawn over her style earlier this week when she added sparkle at the journalism awards. The royal donned a sequin LBD with white dotted details, which she teamed with black patent pumps.

Princess Eugenie
© Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie

Another lady in red, Princess Eugenie wore a vibrant red overcoat in London to the Premiere of Sharkwater Extinction. The royal exuded elegance as she layered the statement piece by Galvan over a black pleated dress. She complimented the look with natural-looking makeup and tousled waves.

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty kept cozy in a chic winter, must-have – a camel-colored coat. The Queen teamed her elegant look with black gloves, a boxy bag and a printed scarf over her head. Though we can’t see her entire outfit, it looks as though the Queen countered the monotone look with a colorful frock that’s peeking underneath her coat.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 

The Duchess of Sussex teamed a ladylike floral dress with a long, gray coat when she stepped out to the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House. Meghan proudly flaunted her baby bump in the form-fitting midi which she teamed with matching suede pumps.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s lovely dress is not fully visible, but the Duchess of Cambridge made it clear she wore pink on a Wednesday (did you catch the Mean Girls reference?) to a Christmas lunch with the royal family. From what we can see, she wore a rosy number with a high-neck tie and her signature tousled waves.

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

Queen Rania

The highly stylish Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out in a distinct look from the customary dresses we’re used to seeing. The beautiful brunette donned a modern take on low-key style with high-waisted trousers, a sleek turtleneck and matching off-white jacket. The royal brought an elegant touch with classic pumps.

Photo: Instagram/@queenrania

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima took the high road to fashion in a full-on festive mustard dress and matching velvet pumps. The ever-so-stylish Queen of Netherlands added a high dose of glamour with a large similar-toned hat and an on-trend houndstooth coat.

Queen maxima
© Getty Images

Queen maxima

The stylish royal took a completely different approach to a Christmas gala as she opted for a pair of chic velvet trousers and a white criss-cross top. The Queen did not stand too far away from her maximalist ways as her dark pants featured an oversized bow detail that matched her heels.

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries