Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and other celebs' chainmail-dress trend is turning heads

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and other celebs' chainmail-dress trend is turning heads
Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and other celebs' chainmail-dress trend is turning heads

Queen Letizia recycles mother-in-law Queen Sofía's vintage dress
Queen Letizia recycles mother-in-law Queen Sofía's vintage dress
Blake Lively metallic dress
Blake Lively metallic dress

The iconic chainmail dress from the ‘90s is making a comeback as celebrities are on a mission to resurge the sexy trend. The metallic number made quite the first impression when Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell set fire to the Versace runway almost two decades ago in matching mesh dresses. Paris Hilton went on to rock a mini version for her 21st birthday bash in 2002, and now, everyone from Kim Kardashian, to Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively are embracing this unapologetically-cool party favor while revisiting fabulous new ways of wearing it.

Surely this will be the dress of choice for this year’s festivities. Scroll through to get inspired by it-girls who are taking a stab at the trend.

Kim Kardashian metallic dress trend
Kim Kardashian metallic dress trend

Kim Kardashian

Kim is known for out-sexing everyone around her, but this Versace dress is definitely one for the books. The reality star stepped out to face the cold in New York City as she headed to the Versace runway show in a mini dress with a plunging neckline and matching hair accessory. 

Gigi Hadid metallic dress trend
Gigi Hadid metallic dress trend

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel celebrated her birthday in a gold chain Versace mini dress that featured large sequins and tassels. She paired the festive number with clear studded Christian Louboutin sandals, her signature golden waves and sparkly makeup for the occasion. 

Bella Hadid metallic dress trend
Bella Hadid metallic dress trend

Bella Hadid

The it-girl made a goddess entrance when she showed up to the Bvlgari dinner in Rome a few months ago. Bella wore a long Versace chainmail gown distinguished by a draped back and thigh-high slit. The supermodel paired the sexy silhouette with clear strappy heels and a statement Bvlgari necklace.

Bella Hadid metallic dress trend
Bella Hadid metallic dress trend

The supermodel declares to be a fan of this piece as she's been spotted several times leaving little to the imagination in these type of gowns. Bella wore this low-cleavage embellished gown by Julien Macdonald, matched with Lorraine Schwartz accessories, Christian Louboutin silver pumps and a chic Judith Leiber bag. 

Lais Libeiro metallic dress
Lais Libeiro metallic dress

Lais Ribeiro

The Brazilian beauty made sure all eyes were on her when she made an appearance at a Victoria's Secret pink carpet wearing a golden Balmain chainmail minidress designed by Olivier Rousteing. She accessorized the mini – which enhanced her striking features –with matching gold accessories and strappy sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski metallic trend
Emily Ratajkowski metallic trend

Emily Ratajkowski

The model-turned-actress spiced up the trend with a timeless suit while in Paris. Paco Rabanne was responsible for creating the oversized ensemble which she teamed with classic Jimmy Choo sandals and wavy hair. 

Izabel Goulart metallic dress trend
Izabel Goulart metallic dress trend

Izabel Goulart

The Brazilian bombshell dazzled the red carpet for the premiere of Roma at the Venice Film Festival. Izabel donned a metallic mini dress from Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini and Christian Louboutin heels. Lorenzo himself custom-made the sparkly piece she wore to the occasion. 

Rita Ora metallic dress trend
Rita Ora metallic dress trend

Rita Ora

The British superstar made her runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and later dazzled the pink carpet in a shimmering chainmail gown from – you guessed it – Versace! The singer made a tribute to Donatella Versace and her late brother, Gianni, in the world-famous "Icon" dress. 

Elsa Hosk metallic dress trend
Elsa Hosk metallic dress trend

Elsa Hosk

The Swedish supermodel likes to add a funky touch to her stylish looks. In this occasion, she added a pop of color with a slinky one-shoulder dress by Fannie Schiavoni. The two-toned look featured a pink ombre detail that rhymed in perfect coordination with her pink metallic sandals.

