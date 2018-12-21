The iconic chainmail dress from the ‘90s is making a comeback as celebrities are on a mission to resurge the sexy trend. The metallic number made quite the first impression when Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell set fire to the Versace runway almost two decades ago in matching mesh dresses. Paris Hilton went on to rock a mini version for her 21st birthday bash in 2002, and now, everyone from Kim Kardashian, to Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively are embracing this unapologetically-cool party favor while revisiting fabulous new ways of wearing it.
Surely this will be the dress of choice for this year’s festivities. Scroll through to get inspired by it-girls who are taking a stab at the trend.