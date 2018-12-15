View 11 pics | Back to story

The leather coat trend that even has Queen letizia channeling her inner Matrix

...
The leather coat trend that even has Queen letizia channeling her inner Matrix
You're reading

The leather coat trend that even has Queen letizia channeling her inner Matrix

1/11
The Look for Less: Queen Letizia’s Effortlessly-Cool Sandro dress
Next

The Look for Less: Queen Letizia’s Effortlessly-Cool Sandro dress
Leather coat trend Gigi Hadid
© Getty Images

Leather coat trend Gigi Hadid

Is the leather coat quickly becoming the new fur? Queen Letizia, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid clearly say so! And the truth is, if you don’t own a leather coat this season, your fall wardrobe will not be fully complete. This versatile 90s piece is rapidly making a comeback and celebrities are setting the street on fire in their best Matrix-inspired attires. Not sure on how to replicate the look? Here are the 10 most epic looks we’ve seen so far.

Lady Gaga leather coat trend
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga leather coat trend

Lady Gaga

The mother monster channeled her inner dominatrix in an Azzedine Alaïa python skin trench coat and Celine leather bag as she made an appearance during Hedi Slimane's first Celine show in Paris. The singer wore an all monochromatic look leaving the attention to her signature platinum hair resembling Donatella Versace. 

 

Anna Wintour leather coat trend
© Getty Images

Anna Wintour leather coat trend

Anna Wintour

You know a trend is here to stay when you have fashion's most powerful woman carry it with such grace. Anna Wintour rocked the statement piece as she was seen arriving to the Versace show in New York. The fashion icon opted for a green leather coat, signature dress-boot combo and her famous jet-black shades to finish the look. 

 

Kendall Jenner leather coat trend
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner leather coat trend

Kendall Jenner

Fashion rule number one: Always look to Kendall Jenner for the perfect airport look. The supermodel's version of the Matrix trend included a long leather coat from Frame, a black sheer turtleneck, black jeans, trendy small framed sunnies and Adidas' Stan Smith sneakers for a comfy touch of cool.

 

Duckie Thot leather trench coat trend
© Getty Images

Duckie Thot leather trench coat trend

Duckie Thot

Following the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show extravaganza, the angels have been seen out bearing cold New York City in the most epic winter outfits. Supermodel Duckie wasn't the exception as she turned her long leather coat into a dress and matched it with trendy python booties. 

 

Gigi Hadid leather coat trend
© Getty Images

Gigi Hadid leather coat trend

Gigi Hadid

Gigi is no stranger to street style's hall of fame list, and while we've seen her wear this trend multiple times before, this look serves as major inspiration for the ultimate fierce winter look. She is seen here with her dad Mohammed Hadid wearing the same Frame coat as her pal Kendall Jenner with black sunnies and 3.1 Phillip Lim combat boots. 

 

Bella Hadid leather trench coat trend
© Getty Images

Bella Hadid leather trench coat trend

Bella Hadid

Style certainly runs in the Hadid family! In a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Bella joined the 90s nostalgia trend as she walked the streets on Paris in a knitted Chanel turtleneck dress with (secretly) logoed Fendi high boots and signature XXS gold-detailed sunglasses.

 

Queen Letizia leather coat trend
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia leather coat trend

Queen Letizia

The Queen of Spain herself also declared her love for this trend as she stepped out for Spain's Film Festival in a collarless Emporio Armani leather jacket cinched in the waist to accentutate her figure. The all-black attire was finished with a pair of wide trouders tucked in underneath and a chic messy ponytail. 

 

Kerry Washington leather trench coat trend
© Getty Images

Kerry Washington leather trench coat trend

Kerry Washington

The actress was all kinds of 90s mood as she was seen leaving NBC's TODAY in Manhattan earlier this fall. The actress, who has been in the Big Apple performing on Broadway in American Son, rocked a pair of tailored wide jeans with a black crew knitted sweater and shimmery long trench coat. Kerry later added a pop of color with classic red lips and loose hair waves.

 

Kaia Gerber leather trench coat trend
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber leather trench coat trend

Kaia Gerber

The fashion industry's golden girl has also been seen multiple times praising the Neo-inspired wardrobe. Kaia has taken lead on the runway for Alexander Wang in his latest shows, and her support (and love!) for his clothes have gone beyond the catwalk. She has often been spotted looking effortlessly stylish in his head-to-toe looks just like this one.

 

Olivia Palermo leather trench coat trend
© Getty Images

Olivia Palermo leather trench coat trend

Olivia Palermo

We can't really talk about a trend becoming legit without mentioning street style star Olivia Palermo, right? The it-girl styled herself as she attended an event for Covergirl in Manhattan wearing a chic leather coat that she put over a black & white dress and matching boots. 

 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries