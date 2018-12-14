Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia and more royals brought their fashion A-game this week

View Galleries
-
Regal Winter Style: 7 must-have coats inspired by your favorite royals
-
From Kate Middleton to Queen Letizia, see all the stylish royals who stood out this week!
-
Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia, and more royals stun in this week’s style files
Now that October has come to an end, and the temperatures continue to drop, royal fashionistas are stepping out in style wearing the best fall-ready...
-
Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more royals turned heads in this week’s stylish royals roundup
-
Need a Thanksgiving dinner outfit? Look to Meghan Markle!