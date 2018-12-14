View 10 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia and more royals brought their fashion A-game this week

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia and more royals brought their fashion A-game this week
Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia and more royals brought their fashion A-game this week

Holiday outfit inspiration courtesy of our favorite stylish royals
Holiday outfit inspiration courtesy of our favorite stylish royals
It was a hot week in fashion and we made sure to document some of our favorite looks in the royal fashion game. This week, Queen Maxima stepped out in a holiday-appropriate velvet gown, while Queen Silvia, Princess Sofia and Princess Victoria at the Nobel Prize Banquet in Sweden. And who can forget Meghan Markle’s stunning Givenchy gown from the Britsh Fashion Awards? Check out their looks and more of this week’s most fashionable royals.

 

Queen Maxima looked stunning as ever in a beautiful long drapey gown. The stylish queen flashed a big smile in a velvet burgundy number she teamed with classic black pumps and statement jewelry. Beauty-wise she wore her hair down in lightly tousled waves and natural-looking makeup. So glam!

One of this week’s most talked-about looks was Meghan’s sleek one-shoulder Givenchy gown she wore to the British Fashion Awards. The elegant number showed off her growing baby bump, and we love how she kept the rest of her look polished with her hair slicked back. However, the Duchess added a cool and modern detail with a swipe of dark nail polish. So Fab!

Queen Silvia took royal style to a whole other level at the Nobel Prize Banquet with her gorgeous sparkly tiara and eye-catching emerald jewels that perfectly paired with her green gown. The emerald number features a beautiful off-shoulder lace top and flowy silk bottom. Stunning!

Princess Sofia was a striking lady in red at the Nobel Prize Banquet while wearing a long crimson gown. Her dress took a statement turn with bold shoulder padding and floor-length open-cut sleeves, but what really caught our eye was her pearl-diamond tiara and layered choker.

The future Queen arrived at the Nobel Prize Banquet in an over-the-top strapless gown by Nina Ricci. The monarch opted for a fascinating pink, green and grey gown, which holds special significance as her mom wore it in 1995. Besides her tiara, the massive bow detail at the back of her dress is what really stood out.

 

Lady Amelia Windsor arrived at the British Fashion Awards in a stunning pink gown by Carolina Herrera. The gorgeous design has a sweetheart neckline and flatters her slim figure thanks to the cinched detail at the waist. The sheer fabric and embroidery details are simply beautiful!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital in a dark green polka dot dress by British designer, L.K. Bennett. Kate exuded elegance in the silk frock and brought forth an overall polished ensemble with a pair of suede kitten pumps. We love the matching detail between her earrings and the buttons on her dress. So Gorge!

Queen Letizia’s looks never disappoint and this week was no exception! The Queen attended the 80th anniversary of Marca newspaper in Madrid donning a modern paisley dress by Sandro. She teamed the pleated number which features a statement print worthy of showing off, with chic patent pumps.

Letizia opted for a low-key chic look as she battled the cold weather with a two-toned wool coat by Hugo Boss. The Queen let a bright red top peek under her coat as she completed her look with skinny jeans, black pointed heels and a bright clutch to match her ensemble.

Crown Princess Mary was radiating while in Latvia in a light blue coat she wore to combat the chilly weather. She layered the pretty number over a floral-print top and light blue skirt that perfectly matched her coat. The Princess accessorized with a pair of delicate pearl earrings and a chic clutch.

