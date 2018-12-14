View 8 pics | Back to story

Queen Maxima stuns in two holiday-ready dresses
Queen Maxima stuns in two holiday-ready dresses
When it comes to fashion, here at HOLA! USA, we enjoy taking style cues from some of our favorite royal ladies. From Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, to Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima, we can always count on these royals to serve as fashion inspiration. Click through to see some of our favorite holiday-ready looks that we plan on copying this season.

 

Queen Letizia

King Felipe’s wife looked gorgeous in green as she attended the closing seminar of the second International Congress on December 13 wearing a scarf print dress by Sandro Paris. This is the kind of design we can wear during the holiday season and beyond!

Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

If you’re searching for the perfect frock to wear to your next Christmas party, then let the Dutch Queen serve as your shopping inspiration. The royal mom-of-three stunned donning a plum velvet dress on December 11, while hosting the first couple of Cape Verde in The Netherlands.

Kate Middleton

If there is one royal whose style we love to repli-Kate, it’s the Duchess of Cambridge’s. Prince George’s mom knows how to dress for every occasion (and season) and we were loving the casual, yet chic festive ensemble that she wore to a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. Kate hosted the event wearing a cropped cashmere cardigan by Scottish brand Brora and a tartan check Emilia Wickstead skirt.

Meghan Markle

Burgundy beauty. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out wearing a velvet pointed collar shift dress and matching coat from Club Monaco for her visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen. This is an easy stylish look that we can easily step out in every day of the week.

Princess Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

'Tis the season for velvet. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Princess Olympia made a fashionable mother-daughter duo at the Claridge's Zodiac Party in London. The pair proved that you can still look festive without wearing traditional green or red shades.

Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor’s mom was the lady in red at the 40th Anniversary of Spain's Constitution at Spanish Parliament. Letizia turned heads in a red Carolina Herrera piped sheath dress.

Queen Mathilde

The Belgian Queen wore the perfect green coat for a royal engagement on December 11. The monarch accessorized her holiday look with green earrings.

Princess Talita Natasha von Fürstenberg

Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg’s 19-year-old granddaughter looked elegant in one of her grandmother’s embellished dresses for a Christmas party in London. 

