View 10 pics | Back to story

The Look for Less: Queen Letizia’s Effortlessly-Cool Sandro dress

...
The Look for Less: Queen Letizia’s Effortlessly-Cool Sandro dress
You're reading

The Look for Less: Queen Letizia’s Effortlessly-Cool Sandro dress

1/10
Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia and more royals brought their fashion A-game this week
Next

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia and more royals brought their fashion A-game this week
Queen Letizia Sandro dress
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia Sandro dress

Queen Letizia made a colorful appearance in a striking statement look when she arrived at the Hotel Auditórium in Madrid this week. The Queen of Spain looked effortlessly-chic as rocked a silky bandana dress from Sandro. The statement number featured a pleated skirt and plunging neckline and she paired it with a classic pair of Prada pumps and matching Nina Ricci clutch.  

We predict this midi dress will sell out before the weekend, so scroll down for an inside scoop on where to find it – or where to find a similar style with an even cuter price tag! 

Letizia Sandro dress

Letizia Sandro dress

The Dress

The now-famous scarf print dress is available (and on sale!) on Sandro's website. Though it may not seem like a winter-friendly frock, paired with the right boots and coat it instantly becomes the perfect layering piece for a pop of color. Shop it here before it sells out! 

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The Slit Number

Revolve clothing offers hundreds of options from which you can choose. We spotted this L'Academie dress ($188) which shows a little skin with a chic slit and wraps around the waist. Pair it with your favorite statement sandals or knee-high boots for a winter-appropriate look.

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The Day-to-Night Gown

For those looking for a minimal take on the trend, this L'Academie dress exudes modern elegance with a thigh-high slit and fuss-free silhouette. We love the matching belt detail too! Shop it at Revolve for $198. 

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The Bandana Style

Lulu's 'Field of Flowers' multi-print long sleeve maxi is a sweet mix of cool and feminine. The dress features yellow and beige details over a flowy woven fabric. It's the perfect option for a daytime event and exudes effortlessness when paired with light colored sandals and a messy updo. Available for only $72 at Lulu's.

letizia-dress-4

letizia-dress-4

The Vintage-Inspired

Looking for a vintage-inspired dress? Free People has got you covered. The 'Loveless' printed midi dress is a great day-to-night option. You can pair it with combat boots for a tomboy look or high stilettos and a leather jacket for a biker chic statement. Shop the look for $148 here

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The Ladylike Dress

If you're looking for a conservative option, ASOS's Monki high neck printed midi dress is the perfect balance of bold and stylish. The pattern makes it fun for any occasion and the green pairs beautifully with any skin tone. This affordable option is available here for only $48. 

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The Party Dress

Lulus offers another beautiful dark green satin wrap dress that will get you into the holiday party mood. The texture feels luxurious while the sleeves and length make it easy to wear in every weather. We suggest you add up a pair of statement earrings and your favorite dancing shoes and you're ready to go! Find this beauty for only $50 here

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The High-Fashion Look

For those looking for a high-end vibe, head up to Zara for the ultimate wrap dress. This silky choice will go with everything in your closet. For $100, this flowy dress with V-neck and shirt collar will have you looking at your best from the office to happy hour to late-night drinks! Shop it here

Queen Letizia green dress

Queen Letizia green dress

The Animal Print Dress

Last but not least, take a walk on the wild side with this striking animal-print dress. Topshop has always hit the mark when it comes to festive dresses, and this one is no exception! The elegant length and vibrant color make are worthy of a superstar entrance. Get your hands on it here

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries