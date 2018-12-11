View 11 pics | Back to story

She means business! A look at Amal Clooney's work life style

Amal Clooney’s style doesn’t stop! The human rights attorney has proved that she can dress for any occasion. From the carpet of the Met Gala to the pages of Vogue. And all the in between. Mrs. Clooney has also set the bar high when it comes to her work style. Scroll through to see Amal’s best business looks.

 

The jury is out…red is in

Amal Clooney proved once again that red is her statement color. The human rights attorney attended the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in a bright red Oscar de la Renta peplum jacket. The barrister completed her look with a matching skirt.

 

Vintage business

Amal showcased some enviable work attire as she stepped out for a high-profile case in NYC. For the job, the barrister wore a tweed Chanel suit and matching Jimmy Choo heels. She completed the look with a white Roger Vivier tote and dark sunglasses.

 

Walk the Walk

As she made her way into the United Nations, the fashion forward lawyer wore a yellow coat by Bottega Veneta and a matching shift dress with leather accents. She carried a leather handbag and matching black pumps.

 

Cool in coral 

Amal was darling in a coral skirt dress with floral-print pumps during the Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in London.

 

From the runway to the stage

Amal stepped out just eight months after welcoming her twins Ella and Alexander in style. For her first major conference, George’s wife wore a yellow and black stripped dress fresh off of Diane von Fürstenberg’s fall 2018 runway.

 

Uptown Chic

For the United Nations General Assembly, Mrs. Clooney wore a color-blocked silk dress by Gucci. The look was very chic, as it featured bell sleeves and a red ribbon necktie.

 

Stripes done right

For her appearance at the Texas Conference for Women, the mother-of-two wore a black and white stripped dress and nude pumps by Paul Andrew. Always prepared, she kept her speech in a sleek leather notebook.

 

The verdict is velvet

The Oxford alum donned a sophisticated velvet knit argyle print skirt suit by Sonia Rykiel for her visit to the state ministry in Stuttgart, Germany, where she was shining a light on the Yazidis being killed by ISIS.

 

Center of attention

The 40-year-old looked polished wearing a white crepe wool silk short sleeve dress by Gucci to the Women in the World reception honoring the appointment of her client Nadia Murad as a Goodwill Ambassador. Amal's chic frock featured GG pearl buttons and a grosgrain Web waistband.

 

Book it!

Amal was fashion forward in a Camillo Bona dress while heading into a meeting in Athens, Greece. The human rights attorney was armed with her stunning shades and notes.

 

Suited for the occasion

Amal wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana suit during a press conference at Doughty Street Chambers. The elegant look showed off her long legs.

 

