Yes, you can get the celeb-adored teddy coat for a wallet-friendly price!

Yes, you can get the celeb-adored teddy coat for a wallet-friendly price!
Yes, you can get the celeb-adored teddy coat for a wallet-friendly price!

Kim Kardashian Teddy Coat
Kim Kardashian Teddy Coat

From Sunday brunch to a girl’s night out, Max Mara’s Teddy Icon coat is making outfits equally stylish and comfortable. Since its debut in 2013, celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Elsa Hosk – you name it – can’t get enough of the cozy number. And we can see why, right, Kim Kardashian? The reality star has rocked the oversized piece on numerous occasions. The obvious reason being: it goes with everything. Not only that, but it instantly adds elegance.

 

In case you missed it, faux-fur is everywhere this season, and the arrival of the teddy coat is just another proof that the trend is here to stay. Scroll through to see how some of the most stylish celebs are embracing the cold weather in style and how to get the iconic look for less.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-actress was spotted bearing the cold in the best-selling coat while in NYC. Rosie paired the look with pointy suede boots, textured pants, jet-black sunglasses and the signature Saint Laurent Paris bag. She wore the perfect combo for any daytime occasion. Try the look yourself and pair it with your favorite black pieces for the ultimate New York look! 

Carine Roitfeld
Carine Roitfeld teddy coat

Carine Roitfeld

The iconic French fashion editor and stylist is known for her always-on-point street style looks, stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing the cozy coat layered over a mini dress and paired with nude pumps. This coat is a great option for avoiding extra layers which often make an outfit feel extra bulky. 

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk Teddy Coat

Elsa Hosk

The Victoria's Secret Angel dressed it down with a denim on denim look and a casual t-shirt. She matched her coat with a pair of tan pointy boots and vintage Christian Dior bag while out for dinner in New York City. After serving as the face of J Brand jeans, Elsa's been wearing some of the most epic denim looks out there, always looking effortlessly cool. 

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin teddy coat

Hailey Baldwin 

The stylish model was spotted in New York in one of her comfiest looks to date – messy bun and all! Hailey further embraced the faux-fur movement with pink Gucci shoes and matching sunnies, demonstrating that you don't need much to look your best. The coat works on any easy chill day. Just throw it on, and you have a look!

Teddy Coat trend

Option 1

For a further affordable option, try the longline textured Borg coat in a camel shade from Topshop for $180. It's available here and in all Topshop stores worldwide. 

Teddy bear coat trend

Option 2

We're major fans of this Kendall + Kylie chic faux-shearling coat. The almost oversized vintage-inspired piece is available at Nordstrom for $200 and has the perfect length to that suit all sizes. 

Teddy bear coat trend

Option 3

For a chic monochromatic ensemble, this textured shearling coat from Zara ($130 ) can be layered over a full-on camel look and paired with bright white sneakers. It's the ultimate version of the winter style uniform. Shop it online or instore.

Brown teddy coat

Option 4

It's no surprise that Revolve Clothing's J.O.A Teddy coat ($190) is one of their superstar best-sellers. For a fuss-free look, pair it with medium-wash high waisted jeans and an easy tank top. You can also go the athleisure route for a sporty take on the perfect daytime look!

Teddy bear coat trend

Option 5

Nordstrom offers another oversized faux-fur option from Kensie with an open collar ($170). This one is by far one of the coziest options from the list. Shop this style and similar pieces here and in stores all over the U.S.

Teddy bear coat trend

Option 6

Try almost the exact same version from Max Mara's famous piece with this chunky long version by Missguided. This coat is a great day-to-night option. Simply pair it with your favorite dress and you're all set. Shop this look for $97 or try similar styles here.

Teddy Coat

Option 7

Last but not least, this ASOS design Teddy coat will have you ready for the cold temperatures in style for only $127. For those who prefer a classic look, this one comes in a darker shade. Happy holiday shopping! 

