Welcome to our weekly stylish royals roundup! The monarchs kicked off December with a heavy dose of winter-ready style. This week we’re highlighting Kate Middleton’s three (yes, three!) all-around stylish looks. Crown Princess Mary channeled Jackie O. in a gorgeous pink coat dress while Queen Letizia reminded us she’s the queen of style with two highly covetable dresses. Adding to the best-dressed list is Queen Maxima, who took regal style to another level, as per usual. Scroll through to see what more of the royals donned this week!

 

Kate Middleton

Kate brought forth the holiday spirit with a festive-chic ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a red checked midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead and a cashmere cardigan with button details by Brora. She completed her look with scrunched black boots, which are a huge trend for the fall/winter seasons.

The 36-year-old royal stunned at the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace in a gorgeous pale blue tulle dress that featured twinkling silver embellishments. Kate was the epitome of princess-glam as she wore a sparkly diamond tiara that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The mom-of-three did a 360 from her skirt-friendly looks and opted for a sophisticated ensemble made up of wide-leg trousers by Jigsaw, a white tee and an olive green blazer from one of her favorite brands, Smythe. The stylish royal completed her look with black pumps and a classic black belt.

Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima brought her fashion A-game at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam in a floral mustard yellow top and navy skirt match-up. The Netherlands royal accessorized her look with a matching mustard hat and classic navy pumps, and a pair of beautiful gem earrings.

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal wowed in a navy cocktail dress she wore in Madrid. The sleeveless number featured a pleated midi skirt and a daring top, as it was distinguished by a plunging lace neckline. Her outfit was cinched at the waist by a slim bow belt and was completed with matching pointed pumps and a tiny clutch.

Letizia stepped out in her favorite color to wear on Thursday. The mom-of-two turned heads in a form-fitting crimson dress that hit just below her knees. The long sleeve number played on double-duty as it exuded elegance while accentuating her slender figure. She wore a matching clutch and nude pumps.

Queen Elizabeth

The 92-year-old monarch remains cheerful in her bright looks time and time again. This week she opted for a vibrant turquoise coat dress with black velvet lapels and a matching top hat. The Queen stepped out with a pair of low-heeled loafers and a black structured bag. Perfection!

Crown Princess Mary

We can’t get over the Princess Mary’s Jackie O.-like ensemble! The Denmark royal made a visit to Latvia and opted for a pink, belted coat dress, beautifully adorned with metallic studs. She wore a matching hat and gloves and pointy nude pumps. Princess Mary completed the chic #ootd with a nude clutch.

Queen Rania

Queen Rania of Jordan is the ultimate style icon. This week she visited the Queen Rania Teacher Academy in Amman and proved less is more in a simple yet elegant navy wrap dress. The mom-of-three radiated sophistication in her refined garbs which she paired with equally demure heels.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie was radiating in a gorgeous light blue dress and matching headscarf when she visited the largest Sikh temple in London, Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Southall with her husband Prince Edward. The British royal’s frock featured long sleeves and flowy midi skirt.

