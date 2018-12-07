View 10 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria stuns around the country: Inside her stylish whirlwind week

Eva Longoria stuns around the country: Inside her stylish whirlwind week
Eva Longoria stuns around the country: Inside her stylish whirlwind week

Eva Longoria had quite a week. Meetings, galas, summits — you know, your typical work week. Not only did she rise to the occassion, serve up her fiery passion, and shed light on important topics, but she did it all dressed to the nines every single time. The mom-of-one is the epitome of beauty and brains. Click through to see her busy, fashionable week in photos...

Teen Vogue Summit, December 1

Eva kicked off the month with the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles, where she shared the importance of hiring more women, how she's helping young Latina women through the Eva Longoria Foundation, and how she's raising her son Santiago to be a feminist. "I want him to understand that women should have the same opportunities as men," she told Popsugar.  

Teen Vogue Summit, December 1

During the summit, she took part in a girl power panel with 25-year old journalist Noor Tagouri and young activist and organizer Jamie Margolin. Eva proved she is a true leader. Not just for Latina women, but for all women. And the fact that she dazzled in a silky lavender pantsuit is yet another reason why we love her.

Teen Vogue Summit, December 1

Along with her lavender silk pantsuit by Styland, Eva paired the already-perfect look with a nude-colored undershirt and cute furry Max Mara heels. It was light, professional and totally had that sleepwear vibe that is trendy these days. The actress was all smiles, and so are we with this gorgeous combination. 

L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, December 5

Next up on Eva's agenda was L'Oreal Paris' Women of Worth event in New York City. She arrived in a stunning color block sleeveless jumpsuit. The new mom styled her dark tresses with a slicked back hairdo. Eva posed on the carpet, impressed the crowds, and caught up with friend (and fellow actress) Amber Heard, who also looked gorgeous in silk gold-colored slip dress. Oh, to be Eva.

L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, December 5

At the event, she presented an award to 17-year old Shreya Matha, who founded North Carolina's Foundation for Girls to help girls in crisis. As expected, Eva gave a powerful and moving speech. "'Because You're Worth It' is not just a tagline for us. It's an ethos of the brand and it exists to lift up women, to give them confidence and celebrate them," she said. Word. 

L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration, December 5

For her speech, Eva threw on a silk black blazer to complete the look. Together with her sleek hairdo, glowing makeup, and public-speaking skills, Eva was ready to inspire the crowd. "It's more than lipstick, it's more than a hair color. It's to make sure that you understand you're worthy of great products, you're worthy of great people, you're worthy of great career and success," she said. 

Global Gift Gala, December 6

Eva put her hosting skills to good use when she hosted the 2018 Global Gift Gala at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach to raise funds and awareness towards dedication to humanity. The TV star wore a body-hugging black maxi dress with a plunging neckline. The stunning dress also featured eye-catching shoulder detailing.

Global Gift Gala, December 6

Outfit change! After working the red carpet, hostess Eva swapped her long, plunging gown for a chic midi design. The new mom opted for another, though shorter, black dress, which she topped off with a matching blazer that featured gold buttons. The director cozied up next to The Voice alum Janice Freeman at the party that took place during Art Basel.

Global Gift Gala, December 6

Another one of our favorites, singer Jencarlos Canela, was seen with Eva during the special night in Miami Beach. He looked dapper wearing a gray short-sleeved suit that had a touch of maroon on the lapels. The Desperate Housewives alum kept her blazer on over her midi dress at the table. However the pair's best accessories? Their bright smiles! 

