Camila Cabello goes from floral to festive at Jingle Ball

Camila Cabello Jingle Ball Tour
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello proved you can go from floral to festive in one night – at least if you’re a pop star anyway. The 21-year-old singer appeared at the Kiss 108 Jingle Ball on Tuesday in Boston where she donned two mega cute outfits and delivered a stellar performance next to other acts by G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes. The former Fifth Harmony member sang and danced the night away in a red hot number, but before going full-on festive, Camila appeared at the red carpet in moody florals. Scroll through to get a closer look at her two outfits from the night.

 

Flower Power 

The brunette beauty walked the red carpet in moody blooms while sporting a short, thigh-grazing dress with ruffled details. Camila completed her look with black opaque tights and black ankle boots. Her black and lilac mini dress was a refreshing print compared to the monochromatic looks we’re used to seeing in the cooler months.

Camila Cabello Jingle Ball Tour
Beauty Fix

Camila showed off her long, gorgeous hair while wearing it down in waves. The Havana singer kept her makeup light with soft smoky eyes and natural-looking mauve lips. She added a glam touch and accessorized with large silver-toned hoops.

Camila Cabello Jingle Ball Tour
Lady in Red

When it came to her holiday performance, Camila changed into a bright red dress and black patent boots ensemble – but if Santa comes to mind, let us assure you, you are way wrong! The Cuban-American singer looked red hot as she got in tune with the night’s holiday cheer.

Camila Cabello Jingle Ball Tour
Ready to Dance

The singer looked extra festive in the long-sleeve number, which featured a short, two-tiered ruffled skirt that flowed with her every move. If you ask us, it’s the perfect type of dress to wear to your next holiday party, office function – or anything holiday-related.

Camila Cabello Jingle Ball Tour
Net Details

Camila was deep in song, and if you look close enough, you’ll notice she wore a pair of fishnet tights, which give a fun twist to her merry look. We love how she opted for a subtle pair as they’re hardly noticeable from afar. This way it’s the knee-high boots that really stand out.

Camila Cabello Jingle Ball Tour
Red Hot

We loved how her dancers were also dressed in all-red ensembles as it perfectly brought everything together. If you’re stuck on what to wear to your next holiday function and need inspiration, think of Camila Cabello and her frilly little red dress.

